Garmin Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Garmin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5,666.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $96.26 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 16.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 37.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

