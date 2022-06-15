Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

GRMN opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $96.26 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average of $118.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

