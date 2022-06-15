Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Up to $7.73

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $8.35. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 8,388 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 59.33% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,433,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 454,955 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 166,800 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 268,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 241,755 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

