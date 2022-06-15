Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares Gap Up to $7.73

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $8.35. Garrett Motion shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 8,388 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.85.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 59.33% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garrett Motion (GTX)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.