Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GATO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. 46,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,345. Gatos Silver has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,029,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 55,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

