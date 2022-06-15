GB Group (LON:GBG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $493.40

GB Group plc (LON:GBGGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 493.40 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 493.40 ($5.99), with a volume of 20059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513.50 ($6.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($12.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 551.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 607.69.

About GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

