GB Group (LON:GBG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $493.40

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 493.40 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 493.40 ($5.99), with a volume of 20059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513.50 ($6.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($12.23).

Get GB Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 551.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 607.69.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.