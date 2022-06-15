Gear4music (LON:G4M) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $235.75

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.75 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 169.40 ($2.06). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.12), with a volume of 25,176 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 463.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23.

In other Gear4music news, insider Andrew Paul Wass bought 50,000 shares of Gear4music stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £92,500 ($112,270.91).

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

