Gelesis (NYSE:GLS) Shares Up 14.3%

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.84. 174,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 296,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Gelesis (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gelesis during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gelesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gelesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Gelesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Gelesis during the first quarter valued at $180,000.

About Gelesis (NYSE:GLS)

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

