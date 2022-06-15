General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE GD opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.50.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,685,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 50.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 435,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,334,000 after acquiring an additional 145,224 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 201,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

