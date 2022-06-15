General Motors (NYSE:GM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.42

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.42 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 120302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

