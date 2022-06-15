Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GMAB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.43.

GMAB stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

