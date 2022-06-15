Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Up 42.8% in May

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the May 15th total of 580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 360.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNSF remained flat at $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 2.80. Genscript Biotech has a 12-month low of 2.33 and a 12-month high of 5.30.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

