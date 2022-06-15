Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Up 42.8% in May

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the May 15th total of 580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 360.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNSF remained flat at $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 2.80. Genscript Biotech has a 12-month low of 2.33 and a 12-month high of 5.30.
Genscript Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
