Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 758,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 12,922,131 shares.The stock last traded at $5.00 and had previously closed at $4.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.