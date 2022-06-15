Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday. Cheuvreux cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.