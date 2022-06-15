Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cheuvreux cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

OTCMKTS GNGBY traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. 58,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,045. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.10. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.3116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Getinge AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

