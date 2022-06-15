Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given New €17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €17.50 ($18.23) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Getlink from €16.00 ($16.67) to €18.00 ($18.75) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Getlink from €10.00 ($10.42) to €10.50 ($10.94) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Getlink alerts:

Getlink stock remained flat at $$18.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450. Getlink has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.