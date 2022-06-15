Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 326,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,353,608 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $514.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

