GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Trading Down 2.7%

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$34.10 and last traded at C$34.14. 284,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 357,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.94.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.73.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.52%.

In other GFL Environmental news, Director Arun Nayar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.21 per share, with a total value of C$372,054.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,793,490.16.

About GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.