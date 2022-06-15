Giacomo Dall’aglio Sells 30,234 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 30,234 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $72,863.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 517,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,746.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Giacomo Dall’aglio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 17,938 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $52,558.34.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaleyra by 52.5% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 851,394 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 87.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 774,298 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 42.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Kaleyra (Get Rating)

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

