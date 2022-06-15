Giacomo Dall’aglio Sells 30,234 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 30,234 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $72,863.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 517,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,746.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Giacomo Dall’aglio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 9th, Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 17,938 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $52,558.34.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
About Kaleyra (Get Rating)
Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaleyra (KLR)
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.