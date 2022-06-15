Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Up 12.4%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. 893,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,568,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNA. Cowen began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $48,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

