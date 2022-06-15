Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT Lowered to $53.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,678,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,822,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,193,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

