Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the May 15th total of 254,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 2,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,828. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $434.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 141.02% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.