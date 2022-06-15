Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Shares of Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) traded up 28.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 111,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 210,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.07.

About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

