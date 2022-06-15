Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,045,700 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the May 15th total of 1,987,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.1 days.

GLCNF traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,157. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Get Glencore alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.