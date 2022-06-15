Glenn O’rourke Sells 4,790 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $219,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $18,201.30.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $48,019.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, Glenn O’rourke sold 929 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $46,106.27.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after purchasing an additional 469,969 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

