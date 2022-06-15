Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Director Purchases $35,250.00 in Stock

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) Director James Peter Bush bought 5,000 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:GBTG opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.