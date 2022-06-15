Global Ports (LON:GPH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.60

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.60 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 108.45 ($1.32), with a volume of 1007040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.90 ($1.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £68.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

