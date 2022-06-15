Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) Trading Up 1.2%

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 14,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 49,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68.

