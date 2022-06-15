Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) Trading Up 3%

Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT – Get Rating) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

