Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.40. 1,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.49% of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
