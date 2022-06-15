Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.40. 1,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

Get Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.49% of Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.