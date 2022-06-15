Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) Shares Down 0.6%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.29. Approximately 305,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 351,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15.
