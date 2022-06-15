Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the May 15th total of 826,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BOTZ opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 63,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,398 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 271,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 182,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 325,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.