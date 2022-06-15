GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GoGreen Investments stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. GoGreen Investments has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the first quarter worth about $6,733,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $5,437,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $4,519,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,964,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

