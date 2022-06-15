Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shot up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 37,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,088,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.94.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.