Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shot up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 37,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,088,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.