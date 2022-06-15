Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.23

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $9.68. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 245,409 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on GFI. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,427,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,433 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,677,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

