Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.23

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $9.68. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 245,409 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently commented on GFI. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.
Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.