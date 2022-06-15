Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) PT Lowered to C$0.55

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GSV has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.66 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.94.

GSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 11,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,787. The company has a market cap of $144.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.99. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 103,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

