Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Shares Up 14.3%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. 168,919 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 120,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$182.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.71 and a quick ratio of 20.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54.

Gold Standard Ventures ( TSE:GSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 124,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,202.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,548,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,170,685.24.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

