Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS GARPY remained flat at $$20.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. Golden Agri-Resources has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48.

Get Golden Agri-Resources alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.744 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.