GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 697,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,113,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $174.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GoldMining by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GoldMining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GoldMining by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GoldMining by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 65,193 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoldMining during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

