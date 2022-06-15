GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 697,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,113,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $174.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.20.
About GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
