GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to C$6.25 at HC Wainwright

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright to C$6.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 331.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GoldMining stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.45. The company had a trading volume of 121,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,363. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$221.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GoldMining has a 1-year low of C$1.24 and a 1-year high of C$2.59.

About GoldMining (Get Rating)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

