Goldplat (LON:GDP) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.90

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.90 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.79 ($0.12), with a volume of 934262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20 ($0.11).

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The company has a market capitalization of £16.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.45.

In related news, insider Gerard Kisbey-Green sold 398,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £31,866.64 ($38,677.80). Insiders sold a total of 973,333 shares of company stock worth $7,786,664 over the last three months.

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

