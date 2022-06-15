Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.31

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.31 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.10), with a volume of 213,462 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of £37.18 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
About Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL)
