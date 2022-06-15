Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Down 3.5%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.83 and last traded at $43.84. Approximately 8,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 238,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 284.02, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.55.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,472 shares of company stock worth $6,409,944. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,474,000 after buying an additional 50,745 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $94,106,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

