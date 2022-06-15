Gores Guggenheim (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 6,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 8,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,984,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gores Guggenheim (GGPIU)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.