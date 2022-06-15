Gores Guggenheim (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 6,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 8,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,984,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

