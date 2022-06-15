Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the May 15th total of 578,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,942 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $8,029,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 693,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,654,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 803,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:GRCL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -1.42. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

