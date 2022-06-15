GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS GRCLF opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. GrainCorp has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

