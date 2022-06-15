GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
OTCMKTS GRCLF opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. GrainCorp has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.65.
GrainCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
