Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in May

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gravity by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gravity by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in Gravity by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 33,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gravity by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000.

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69. Gravity has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $144.25.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 23.81%.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

