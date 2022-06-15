Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Great Elm Capital in a report released on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year. The consensus estimate for Great Elm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GECC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $91,039.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

