Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Up 38.3% in May

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 7,336 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $91,039.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,711.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GECC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,970 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GECC traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

