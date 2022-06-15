Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 54672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$84.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

