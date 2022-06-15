Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 11,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 519,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a market cap of $954.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $393.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.82 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 105.4% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 971,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after buying an additional 498,638 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 18.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after buying an additional 143,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

